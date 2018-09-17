Mariners' Robinson Cano: Heads to bench

Cano is not in the lineup Monday against the Astros, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cano will head to the bench for the first time this month after slashing .259/.333/.407 with two homers and nine RBI through the first 14 games. Ryon Healy will cover first base in his stead, with Dee Gordon at second.

