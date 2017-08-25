Mariners' Robinson Cano: Held out Friday

Cano (hamstring) is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Yankees.

Cano will miss the series opener against his former team following an exit during Thursday's contest due to left hamstring tightness. The second baseman underwent an MRI following the game, but there hasn't been any news on the severity of his injury at this point. For the time being, consider Cano day-to-day while Taylor Motter fills in at the keystone.