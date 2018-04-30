Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits 100th homer as a Mariner
Cano went 2-for-5 with a double and two-run home run in a win over the Indians on Sunday.
Cano squared up on a Josh Tomlin offering in the second, sending it 398 feet to right to give the Mariners an early 5-0 lead. It was the 35-year-old's 100th homer of his Mariners career, and he's now racked up five of his 13 RBI during April over the last four games.
