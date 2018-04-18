Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits first home run

Cano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Astros.

Cano hit his first home run of the season in the first inning off Lance McCullers in an otherwise quiet offensive game for the Mariners. Despite the limited early season power production, Cano has gotten on base at a .484 clip and scored 13 runs.

