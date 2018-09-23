Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits three-run homer against Rangers
Cano went 3-for-4 with a home run and four RBI against the Rangers on Saturday.
Cano took southpaw Mike Minor deep in the fifth inning to record his ninth home run of the season. While Cano entered the game hitting a respectable .293 across 92 at-bats when facing a lefty, this was only his second home run against a southpaw this season. While his counting stats fail to impress after an 81-game PED suspension, Cano has shown he can still produce at the plate by slashing .301/.379/.473 across 279 at-bats.
