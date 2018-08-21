Mariners' Robinson Cano: Launches first homer since return
Cano went 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and a game-deciding three-run home run to send the Mariners to a 7-4 victory over the Astros on Monday.
Cano launched his first home run since returning to the lineup from his 80-game PED suspension in dramatic fashion, tagging Astros reliever Collin McHugh for his fifth blast of the season in the eighth inning to break a 4-4 deadlock. He's been in a groove since his return, tallying three multi-hit efforts in six games to bring his slash line on the season up to .296/.383/.456 through 169 at-bats.
