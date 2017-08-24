Mariners' Robinson Cano: Leaves with hamstring tightness

Cano was prematurely lifted from Wednesday's game against the Braves due to left hamstring tightness, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cano was 2-for-2 with a pair of doubles before exiting with a trainer in the third inning. He's being listed as day-to-day for now; his status for Friday's game should become clearer after he's reevaluated during Thursday's off day.