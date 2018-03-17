Mariners' Robinson Cano: Likely to return early next week

Cano (hamstring) is likely to return to action early next week, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cano suffered a Grade 1 hamstring strain in last Sunday's Grapefruit League tilt against the Reds, and his original recovery timeline following a Monday MRI called for a 5-to-7 day period before a return to game action. It therefore appears that the 35-year-old is on target to essentially meet that expectation, which will afford him several games with which to build on a torrid start that includes a .350 average over 20 spring at-bats.