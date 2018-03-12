Mariners' Robinson Cano: MRI comes back clean
An MRI on Cano's hamstring came back negative, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
This is encouraging news for both parties, as Monday's tests confirmed Cano avoided a potentially more serious injury after exiting Sunday's Cactus League game with hamstring tightness. He'll now take the next couple days off to rest and recover before easing back into action. Look for the veteran second baseman to return to game action sometime over the weekend. Barring any further setbacks, Cano should be fully operational for Opening Day.
