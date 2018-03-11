Mariners' Robinson Cano: MRI scheduled for Monday

Cano (hamstring) will have an MRI on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cano was pulled from Sunday's game due to hamstring tightness. While he downplayed the severity of the injury, saying he thought he'd just need a couple days to rest, the club will still have him receive a precautionary MRI. More information regarding Cano's eventual return should be available after Monday's examination.

