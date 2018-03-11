Mariners' Robinson Cano: MRI scheduled for Monday
Cano (hamstring) will have an MRI on Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cano was pulled from Sunday's game due to hamstring tightness. While he downplayed the severity of the injury, saying he thought he'd just need a couple days to rest, the club will still have him receive a precautionary MRI. More information regarding Cano's eventual return should be available after Monday's examination.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Exits Sunday with tight hamstring•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Smacks first spring round tripper•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Spring off to solid start•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Dealt with lower-body issue in 2017•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Goes deep in one-run defeat•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Smacks 300th career homer in loss•
-
Phillies move won't help Jake Arrieta
Jake Arrieta finally has a team, but Scott White says there are other reasons to be concerned...
-
Top fantasy baseball breakouts: Go Gio
SportsLine simulated the entire MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Sleepers 2.0: Updated upside
Since first publishing his sleepers in January, Scott White has uncovered some new players...
-
Breakouts 2.0: New value version
Upside is the name of the game, and these players are dripping with it. Our Scott White adds...
-
Busts 2.0: Let's get real
You want to know which players our Scott White is avoiding? You'll find them here, including...
-
Fantasy Baseball Cheat Sheet
Get everything you need in one place to dominate the competition in your Fantasy baseball...