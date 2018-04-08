Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base all day Saturday
Cano went 1-for-2 with an RBI single, two walks and two runs in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins.
Cano was a nuisance to Twins pitching all afternoon long, keeping warm on the unseasonably frigid day by remaining a constant presence on the bases. The perennial All-Star has enjoyed a stellar start to his age-35 season, hitting safely in all seven games on his way to a .440 average over his first 29 plate appearances.
