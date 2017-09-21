Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base three times in loss
Cano went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a walk and a run in Wednesday's 8-6 loss to the Rangers.
Despite the disappointing team outcome, Cano's third multi-hit effort in the last five games was a bright spot. The 34-year-old second baseman has a five-game hitting streak and is tearing the cover off the ball overall in September, generating a .366/.423/.521 line and .402 wOBA over 78 plate appearances while also driving in 14 runs.
