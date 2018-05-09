Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base three times in win
Cano went 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout, a walk and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.
Cano opened the scoring on the night with a third-inning grounder to first that brought Ben Gamel home. The veteran second baseman opened May with a pair of hitless outings, but he's gone 6-for-21 with a double and five RBI over the subsequent five games. While Cano's power numbers are down thus far, it appears to be largely a byproduct of him becoming more discerning at the plate. The 35-year-old is sporting a career-high 14.2 percent walk rate, putting him on pace to hit triple digits in free passes for the first time in his long career.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Pair of RBI in Thursday's win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits 100th homer as a Mariner•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Continues driving them in Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Timely hitting in Thursday's win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Socks second homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Two more hits in defeat•
-
Waivers: Take DeShields seriously
Delino DeSheilds has yet to fully prove himself, but as a rare source of steals, he should...
-
Prospects: Time to stash Vlad?
Vladimir Guerrero is making headlines at Double-A, but could the 19-year-old get the call sometime...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Acuna climbs
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Podcast: Worryometer Wednesday
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...