Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base three times in win

Cano went 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout, a walk and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Cano opened the scoring on the night with a third-inning grounder to first that brought Ben Gamel home. The veteran second baseman opened May with a pair of hitless outings, but he's gone 6-for-21 with a double and five RBI over the subsequent five games. While Cano's power numbers are down thus far, it appears to be largely a byproduct of him becoming more discerning at the plate. The 35-year-old is sporting a career-high 14.2 percent walk rate, putting him on pace to hit triple digits in free passes for the first time in his long career.