Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base thrice in loss
Cano went 1-for-2 with two walks in a loss to the Padres on Wednesday.
Cano was in familiar surroundings at the keystone Wednesday while snapping out of a brief 0-for-9 slump. The veteran has basically jumped back into form since returning from his 80-game suspension, reaching safely in 11 of 13 games while compiling four extra-base hits (three doubles, one home run) and five RBI. He's yet to take a day off since coming back, a trend that backs up manager Scott Servais' previously announced plan to keep Cano in the lineup on an everyday basis down the stretch.
