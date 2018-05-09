Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base thrice in win

Cano went 2-for-4 with an RBI groundout, a walk and a run in a win over the Blue Jays on Tuesday.

Cano opened the scoring on the night with a third-inning grounder to first that brought Ben Gamel home. The veteran second baseman opened May with a pair of hitless outings, but he's gone 6-for-21 with a double and five RBI over the subsequent five games. While Cano's power numbers are down thus far, it appears to be largely a byproduct of him becoming more discerning at the plate. The 35-year-old is sporting a career-high 14.2 percent walk rate, putting him on pace to hit triple digits in free passes for the first time in his long career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories