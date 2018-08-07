Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base twice in rehab debut
Cano (suspension) went 1-for-3 with a walk in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Colorado Springs on Monday.
Cano's first minor-league at-bats since 2005 went off without a hitch, with the multi-time All-Star getting the start at first base and playing eight innings before being lifted for a pinch runner. Cano played a clean game in the field, helping finish off one double play and assisting on two successful pickoff throws by starter Ross Detwiler. Cano is slated to also spend time at third base during his time in the minors, which is scheduled to include four days at Low-A Everett beginning Thursday, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR reports.
