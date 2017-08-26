Mariners' Robinson Cano: Out again Saturday

Cano (hamstring) is not in Saturday's lineup against the Yankees, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Cano tested his left hamstring on the field prior to Saturday's game, and it was ultimately determined that he would need another day out of the lineup. The second baseman is dealing with inflammation in the hamstring, but although he was held out of the starting nine during Friday's game, he was able to make a pinch-hitting appearance during the latter stages of the series opener. Cano should still be considered day-to-day, while Taylor Motter picks up another start in his stead.