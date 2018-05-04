Mariners' Robinson Cano: Pair of RBI in Thursday's win

Cano went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI singles and a run in a win over the Athletics on Thursday.

The veteran second baseman snapped out of a brief 0-for-7 slump that had encompassed the first two games of the series against the Athletics, delivering a pair of timely singles in the first and third innings to give Seattle an early 2-0 lead. Cano has been piling up the RBI recently, as he's driven in seven runs over his last seven games.