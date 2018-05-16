Mariners' Robinson Cano: Placed on restricted list

Cano (hand, suspension) was transferred to the restricted list Tuesday.

This was a bookkeeping move, with Cano moving from one inactive list (10-day DL) to another. Cano is slated to undergo surgery Wednesday to repair the fractured fifth metacarpal in his right hand. He will serve his suspension while he rehabs and should be back up to full strength by the time his 80-game ban is up in August. Cano will be ineligible for the postseason after violating Major League Baseball's joint drug agreement.