Mariners' Robinson Cano: Productive Thursday night

Cano went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored Thursday against the Athletics.

Cano doubled in the first inning, then singled in a run in the second inning. He has struggled to hit for power since returning from suspension on August 13, recording only four doubles and one home run in 58 at-bats. He had only a .441 slugging percentage prior to his lengthy absence, so betting on a power spike is unwise. However, he continues to see consistent at-bats in the heart of the Mariners' lineup, so he should have plenty of opportunities to produce counting stats.

