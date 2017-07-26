Mariners' Robinson Cano: Rare day off Wednesday
Cano is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.
Cano has only been out of the lineup for 11 games this season, and all of them came during a stint on the disabled list (quadriceps) in mid-May. It appears that manager Scott Servais is giving the second baseman a day off after Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Red Sox, in which Cano went 2-for-6 with a double during his time at the plate. In his place, Danny Espinosa draws his first start in a Mariners uniform after signing a deal with the team this past Sunday.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Three hits against former team Thursday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Clubs 18th homer Friday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Earns All-Star MVP honors with late-inning heroics•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Heading to All-Star Game after all•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits three-run shot Sunday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Goes yard twice Friday•
-
Podcast: Eduardo Nunez fallout
The trade that sends Eduardo Nunez to Boston is the first order of business, plus we talk more...
-
Waiver Wire: Whit keeps hitting
Whit Merrifield is on a tear and he's been a top-10 second baseman since he started playing...
-
Podcast: Buy Bregman, Gausman?
We recap a couple of trades and a prospect promotion, break down the Clayton Kershaw news,...
-
Waivers: Deal benefits Cahill, Hand
Is Trevor Cahill any more interesting as a Royal? Is Derek Fisher a big deal? Which of Anthony...
-
Kershaw and the top 25 DL stashes
Even though he figures to miss at least a month, Clayton Kershaw is still one of the top DL...
-
Take a chance on Devers' upside
Rafael Devers has all the tools to take advantage of baseball's power surge. Heath Cummings...