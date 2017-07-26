Mariners' Robinson Cano: Rare day off Wednesday

Cano is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Red Sox, Shannon Drayer of MyNorthwest.com reports.

Cano has only been out of the lineup for 11 games this season, and all of them came during a stint on the disabled list (quadriceps) in mid-May. It appears that manager Scott Servais is giving the second baseman a day off after Tuesday's extra-inning victory over the Red Sox, in which Cano went 2-for-6 with a double during his time at the plate. In his place, Danny Espinosa draws his first start in a Mariners uniform after signing a deal with the team this past Sunday.