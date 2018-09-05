Mariners' Robinson Cano: Reaches base four times, homers in loss
Cano went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Tuesday's loss to the Orioles.
Cano did his part, launching a solo shot in the first inning -- his seventh -- and later coming around to score again in the eighth. The 35-year-old has been productive since returning from an 80-game suspension, hitting .288/.337/.450 over 80 at-bats since coming back.
