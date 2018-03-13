Mariners' Robinson Cano: Recovery timeline clarified
Updating a previous report, Cano's Monday MRI revealed a Grade 1 left hamstring strain, which is projected to keep him out of game action for the next five to seven days, Jesse Sanchez of MLB.com reports.
Initial reports stated that the veteran second baseman might only miss 2-3 days, but that timeline appears to pertain to his ability to resume baseball activities, as opposed to when he'll return to game action. The injury was apparently caused by scar tissue that remains from last season's hamstring problems. Cano is reportedly relatively pain-free and will proceed with a goal of strengthening the leg throughout the next several days.
