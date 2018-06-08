Mariners' Robinson Cano: Recovery well from surgery

Cano (hand, suspension) started playing catch this week and is expected to begin hitting next week according to general manager Jerry Dipoto, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. "Most days Robbie is here at the ballpark in the mornings to get his rehab in," Dipoto said. "I saw Robinson on Monday morning. He looks like Robbie. He's in and doing work. He'll be prepared to comeback when it's his time."

Cano's hand is on track to be back at full health considerably before the conclusion of his 80-game suspension, which runs through Aug. 14. The multi-time All-Star is remaining connected to the team by coming to Safeco Field to get physical therapy when the Mariners are on a homestand, and he'll also be allowed to participate in workouts in extended spring training in Arizona when he gets much closer to his reinstatement date.