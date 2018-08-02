Mariners' Robinson Cano: Remains in Dominican Republic

Cano will continue to work out in the Dominican Republic as the end of his suspension nears, TJ Cotterill of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Although Cano was eligible to begin a minor-league rehab assignment Wednesday, he'll elect to stay in the Dominican Republic, where he's been getting reps at first base, second and third, per Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com. Cano will be eligible to return to big-league action starting August 14, so it seems likely that he'll fly back to the United States sometime in the near future.