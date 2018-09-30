Mariners' Robinson Cano: Resting in series finale
Cano is out of the lineup Sunday against the Rangers, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
With little at stake in the season finale, the Mariners will give several veterans the day off, with Cano included among the lot. He'll cede the keystone to Kristopher Negron, who checks in as Seattle's No. 7 hitter. Though Seattle fell short of notching a playoff spot, Cano did his part to keep the club competitive when he returned from suspension Aug. 14, batting a sizzling .317/.363/.497 across 41 games.
