Mariners' Robinson Cano: Returns from suspension

Cano completed his suspension for violating the MLB's joint drug agreement and was reinstated from the restricted list Tuesday.

The suspension renders Cano ineligible for the playoffs, but he'll be able to play a part in helping the Mariners push to get there. He's expected to be in the lineup every day at various spots around the infield, with Dee Gordon remaining the primary second baseman.

