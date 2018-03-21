Mariners' Robinson Cano: Returns to action

Cano (hamstring) is in Wednesday's lineup against the Brewers, MLB.com's Greg Johns reports.

Cano has been sidelined for over a week after suffering a Grade 1 left hamstring strain. He is listed in the starting nine as Seattle's designated hitter during Wednesday's outing, so it remains to be seen whether he's fully operational in the field with the start of the regular season fast approaching. Expect to see him manning the keystone within the next couple days.