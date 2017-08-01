Mariners' Robinson Cano: Ropes timely hit in win

Cano went 1-for-5 with a go-ahead two-run single in Monday's 6-4 win over the Rangers.

Cano's hit to deep right in the top of the ninth snapped a 4-4 tie and would prove to be the game winner. The All-Star second baseman slumped to his poorest offensive month in July (.210/.279/.350), but he did finish with four multi-hit efforts in his final 10 contests. Additionally, with another 13 RBI since July 1, Cano has reached the 70-RBI mark for the 12th consecutive season.