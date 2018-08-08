Mariners' Robinson Cano: Serves as DH in second rehab game
Cano (suspension) went 1-for-4 with a run while serving as the designated hitter in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Colorado Springs on Tuesday.
Cano wrapped up the Rainiers portion of his minor-league rehab assignment with a 2-for-7 tally over two games. He'll now head to Low-A Everett to play four additional games before flying to Oakland to join meet up with the Mariners. Cano is eligible for activation as of next Tuesday, and Greg Johns of MLB.com reports he's slated to remain in the lineup every day while rotating around every infield position except shortstop, while also filling in occasionally at designated hitter.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base twice in rehab debut•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Slated to begin rehab stint•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Back in Seattle•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Remains in Dominican Republic•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: To serve as everyday player upon return•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Fully healed from surgery•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...
-
Waivers: McCullers replacements
With Lance McCullers dealing with an elbow injury, the Astros need a replacement. And so do...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) is shaping up to be a special week for hitters, according to Scott White,...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 20 (Aug. 6-12) isn't the greatest for two-start sleepers, but Scott White's rankings do...