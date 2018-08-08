Mariners' Robinson Cano: Serves as DH in second rehab game

Cano (suspension) went 1-for-4 with a run while serving as the designated hitter in Triple-A Tacoma's loss to Colorado Springs on Tuesday.

Cano wrapped up the Rainiers portion of his minor-league rehab assignment with a 2-for-7 tally over two games. He'll now head to Low-A Everett to play four additional games before flying to Oakland to join meet up with the Mariners. Cano is eligible for activation as of next Tuesday, and Greg Johns of MLB.com reports he's slated to remain in the lineup every day while rotating around every infield position except shortstop, while also filling in occasionally at designated hitter.