Mariners' Robinson Cano: Singles in return from suspension

Cano went 1-for-4 in a loss to the Athletics on Tuesday, his first game back from an 80-game suspension for violation of MLB's joint drug agreement.

Cano started at first base and did not commit any errors, an encouraging start to the Mariners' plan to move him around the infield in an effort to keep him in the lineup on an everyday basis. The veteran will try to help Seattle secure a playoff spot, but as per the terms of his suspension, won't be able to participate in any postseason games.