Mariners' Robinson Cano: Slated to begin rehab stint

Cano (suspension) will begin a minor-league rehab assignment with Triple-A Tacoma on Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.

Cano will make his return to minor-league game action after spending the past month working out at his family's facility in the Dominican Republic. The veteran spent some time working at first and third base while in the DR, and the Mariners will likely want to see how he handles those positions before his Aug. 14 activation date.

