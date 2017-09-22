Mariners' Robinson Cano: Smacks 300th career homer in loss
Cano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run -- his 22nd of the season and 300th of his career -- in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
Cano's 438-foot shot in the ninth served as the milestone blast and extended what has been a torrid September for the veteran second baseman. Cano now has a six-game hitting streak and is just seven RBI short of a second straight 100-RBI campaign.
