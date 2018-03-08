Mariners' Robinson Cano: Smacks first spring round tripper

Cano went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in Wednesday's 7-3 Cactus League loss to the Athletics.

The veteran second baseman's sixth-inning blast to right field off Chris Bassitt was his first of spring. Cano looks to be in as effective a form as ever through is first 17 spring plate appearances, racking up six total hits, knocking in three runs and drawing a pair of walks while reaching safely in five of six games.