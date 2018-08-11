Mariners' Robinson Cano: Smacks grand slam in rehab game

Cano (suspension) started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Low-A Everett's win over Eugene on Friday. He's now 5-for-8 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over his two games with the AquaSox.

Cano has predictably been feasting on Low-A pitching over his two games in Everett, but the most important aspect of his minor-league tenure is that he's getting his timing back for the stretch run. Cano is also working his way around the infield in anticipation of what projects to be a versatile defensive role upon his activation, as he worked at first base in Thursday's game and was also previously deployed as the designated hitter during his time with Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the week. Cano is scheduled to play both Saturday and Sunday with the AquaSox before being activated prior to Tuesday's game against the Athletics.

More News
Our Latest Stories