Mariners' Robinson Cano: Smacks grand slam in rehab game
Cano (suspension) started at second base and went 2-for-4 with a grand slam in Low-A Everett's win over Eugene on Friday. He's now 5-for-8 with a double, two home runs and six RBI over his two games with the AquaSox.
Cano has predictably been feasting on Low-A pitching over his two games in Everett, but the most important aspect of his minor-league tenure is that he's getting his timing back for the stretch run. Cano is also working his way around the infield in anticipation of what projects to be a versatile defensive role upon his activation, as he worked at first base in Thursday's game and was also previously deployed as the designated hitter during his time with Triple-A Tacoma earlier in the week. Cano is scheduled to play both Saturday and Sunday with the AquaSox before being activated prior to Tuesday's game against the Athletics.
