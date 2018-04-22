Mariners' Robinson Cano: Socks second homer Saturday

Cano went 3-for-5 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBI in Saturday's 9-7 win over the Rangers.

His two-run shot in the seventh inning off Alex Claudio ended up being the game-winner, as it gave the M's an 8-6 lead at the time. Cano only has two homers on the season, but otherwise he's been nearly as productive as ever, slashing .333/.450/.485 through 19 games with nine RBI and 16 runs.