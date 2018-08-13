Mariners' Robinson Cano: Solid at third base in rehab game
Cano (suspension) went 0-for-3 with a walk and a run in Low-A Everett's win over Eugene on Saturday while starting at third base.
Manager Scott Servais received positive reports about Cano's defensive performance at the hot corner, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. That's particularly relevant, considering the plans the Mariners have of moving Cano around the infield upon his planned Tuesday activation. One of those positions will occasionally be the keystone, where current everyday second baseman Dee Gordon is battling a shoulder injury that necessitated a day off Sunday.
