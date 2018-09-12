Mariners' Robinson Cano: Solo blast in losing effort
Cano went 1-for-4 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Tuesday's loss to the Padres.
Cano got Seattle on the board early with his eighth home run in the third inning, but that would be all of the club's offense in the 2-1 loss. Despite missing half the season due to suspension, the 35-year-old has been a solid contributor at the plate, sporting a .285/.366/.446 slash line.
