Mariners' Robinson Cano: Spring off to solid start
Cano is hitting .333 (2-for-6) with two walks over three spring games after going 2-for-3 in a 4-3 Cactus League loss to the Royals on Thursday.
The 35-year-old is reportedly at full health after experiencing lower-body issues during a 2017 campaign during which he still logged 648 plate appearances over 150 games. Another season of iron-man play by Cano led to a solid .280/.338/.453 line that included 56 extra-base hits (33 doubles, 23 home runs) and an impressive 97 RBI. His ISO did see a precipitous drop from 2016's .235 to .173, but the latter figure was actually still higher than his 2014-15 numbers in that category. Moreover, the multi-time All-Star corroborated that his bat speed and eye for the ball both remain sharp as ever with an 86.0 percent contact rate that fell right in line with his career norms. The Mariners nabbed Dee Gordon from the Marlins via trade this offseason, but the former second baseman will man center field, thereby posing no immediate threat to Cano's playing time. Furthermore, coming off a season in which he posted a solid .341 OBP and the second-lowest strikeout rate of his career (13.4 percent), Gordon projects to set the table for the typically No. 2-hitting Cano on many occasions this coming season.
