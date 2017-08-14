Mariners' Robinson Cano: Stars in Sunday loss
Cano went 3-for-4 with a double and a run in Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Angels.
Despite an uninspiring offensive team performance, Cano generated another solid effort at the plate. The veteran second baseman now has a five-game hitting streak, a stretch that includes a trio of multi-hit efforts and doubles in four straight contests. The only missing element from Cano's red-hot August (.362/.434/.511) is the long ball, as he hasn't slugged a home run since July 22.
