Mariners' Robinson Cano: Strong start continues Wednesday

Cano went 2-for-4 with a run in Wednesdays 10-1 loss to the Giants.

One of the few bright spots in the blowout defeat, Cano crossed the plate with the only run of the night for an overmatched Mariners squad. The 35-year-old has opened the new season with a five-game hitting streak, a tally that includes a trio of multi-hit outings and extra-base hits (all doubles).