Mariners' Robinson Cano: Successful return to action Wednesday

Cano (hamstring) went 1-for-2 with a walk and a run in Wednesday's 7-4 Cactus League win over the Brewers.

Cano operated as the designated hitter in his first game back and didn't appear to have any trouble running the bases. His positive outing was naturally a step in the right direction, and according to manager Scott Servais, he's likely to return to playing the keystone Thursday.

