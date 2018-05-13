Mariners' Robinson Cano: Suffers fractured hand Sunday
Cano has been diagnosed with a fractured fifth metacarpal on his right hand.
Cano was lifted from Sunday's game after being hit by a pitch on his right hand in the third inning. He immediately went in for X-rays, which have now confirmed the unfortunate news of a fractured bone in his throwing hand. We'll have to wait for word from the Mariners on his exact timeline for return, but a trip to the disabled list is imminent.
