Mariners' Robinson Cano: Suspension effective immediately
Cano (finger) will immediately begin serving his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's joint drug agreement, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Cano tested positive for Furosemide, which is a diuretic -- not a performance-enhancing drug -- in violation of baseball's drug prevention and treatment program. While it was initially thought that Cano wouldn't be able to serve the suspension while on the disabled list, it turns out the suspension is effective immediately, so the veteran second baseman will be eligible to return in mid-August. However, as Matt Eddy of Baseball America notes, he won't be eligible for the postseason should the Mariners qualify. Cano was hitting a healthy .287/.385/.441 with 23 RBI through 39 games before he was injured and suspended just days apart. The Mariners haven't announced their plans for who will takeover at second base in Cano's absence, but Dee Gordon remains an option should the team not want to move forward with a combination of Gordon Beckham and Andrew Romine.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Slapped with 80-game suspension•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Officially lands on DL•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Expects to require surgery for finger•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Suffers fractured hand Sunday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Departs after taking pitch to hand•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Bounces back from hitless night•
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...