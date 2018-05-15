Mariners' Robinson Cano: Suspension effective immediately

Cano (finger) will immediately begin serving his 80-game suspension for violating MLB's joint drug agreement, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.

Cano tested positive for Furosemide, which is a diuretic -- not a performance-enhancing drug -- in violation of baseball's drug prevention and treatment program. While it was initially thought that Cano wouldn't be able to serve the suspension while on the disabled list, it turns out the suspension is effective immediately, so the veteran second baseman will be eligible to return in mid-August. However, as Matt Eddy of Baseball America notes, he won't be eligible for the postseason should the Mariners qualify. Cano was hitting a healthy .287/.385/.441 with 23 RBI through 39 games before he was injured and suspended just days apart. The Mariners haven't announced their plans for who will takeover at second base in Cano's absence, but Dee Gordon remains an option should the team not want to move forward with a combination of Gordon Beckham and Andrew Romine.