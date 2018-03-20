Mariners' Robinson Cano: Takes BP again Monday
Cano (hamstring) took batting practice again Monday and remains on target for a Wednesday return to Cactus League action, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
Cano appears to continue setback-free through the rehabilitation process with respect to his left leg, which he originally hurt March 11 against the Reds. The 35-year-old is expected to once again man the keystone on an everyday basis in 2018, and his work this spring before the injury was encouraging. Cano had compiled a .350 average with a double, a home run and three RBI over 22 plate appearances across eight games, and a Wednesday return would give him several more opportunities to continue fine-tuning for the regular season.
