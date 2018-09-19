Mariners' Robinson Cano: Three-hit night

Cano went 3-for-4 with two doubles in Tuesday's loss to the Astros.

Cano squared up a couple doubles to give him a total of 18 on the year while bringing his slash line up to .284/.362/.440. The veteran infielder has eight home runs, 39 RBI and 38 runs in 268 at-bats this season. Cano is hitting at just about the same level now as he was prior to his three-month absence due to injury and suspension.