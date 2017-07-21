Mariners' Robinson Cano: Three hits against former team Thursday

Cano went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Yankees.

Cano was responsible for the Mariners' only run of the night and had one of only two multi-hit efforts. Thursday's production snapped the All-Star out of the 1-for-18 slump that had encompassed his previous five games, but he still sports a sub-Mendoza Line .197 average in July.