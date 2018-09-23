Mariners' Robinson Cano: Three-run homer

Cano went 3-for-4 with a three-run home run, double and four RBI on Saturday against the Rangers.

Cano took southpaw Mike Minor deep in the fifth inning to record his ninth home run of the season. While Cano entered the game hitting a respectable .293 across 92 at-bats when facing a lefty, this was only his second home run without the handedness advantage for the season. While his counting stats fail to impress after an 81- game PED suspension, Cano has shown he can still produce at the plate by slashing .301/.379/.473 across 279 at-bats.