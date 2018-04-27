Mariners' Robinson Cano: Timely hitting in Thursday's win
Cano went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Indians on Thursday.
Cano keeps rolling along, with Thursday's effort extending his streak of reaching safely to six games. The veteran second baseman has started to string together some timely hits as well, as he's now compiled six of his nine RBI for the season over his last 10 contests.
More News
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Socks second homer Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Two more hits in defeat•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Hits first home run•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base four times in win•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: On base all day Saturday•
-
Mariners' Robinson Cano: Strong start continues Wednesday•
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...
-
Top-250 trade values ranking
Should Patrick Corbin be valued like an ace now? What's an appropriate return for Ronald Acuna...
-
Waivers: Let's search for breakouts
Looking for the next breakout in Fantasy Baseball? Here are some options.
-
Podcast: Acuna time!
What are our expectations for Ronald Acuna now that he is set to be called up?