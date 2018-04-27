Mariners' Robinson Cano: Timely hitting in Thursday's win

Cano went 2-for-4 with an RBI single and a double in a win over the Indians on Thursday.

Cano keeps rolling along, with Thursday's effort extending his streak of reaching safely to six games. The veteran second baseman has started to string together some timely hits as well, as he's now compiled six of his nine RBI for the season over his last 10 contests.

