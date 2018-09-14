Mariners' Robinson Cano: Timely hitting in win
Cano went 2-for-5 with an RBI single and a run in a win over the Angels on Thursday.
Cano's third multi-hit effort of September played a role in the victory and pushed his line since returning from an 80-game suspension to a serviceable .278/.328/.435. The 35-year-old continues to log starts at various positions on an everyday basis, keeping him fantasy-viable during the stretch run.
